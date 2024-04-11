'FBI: International': Tate Joins the Team in the Field in Exclusive First Look

Christina Wolfe's Amanda Tate is hitting the field in an exclusive first look at the new 'FBI: International,' airing on Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Next week's new FBI: International will see Christina Wolfe's Amanda Tate finally joining the Fly Team in the field, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. Wolfe joined the FBI spinoff in the Season 3 premiere as the intel analyst and quickly proved that she was an important asset. Now nine episodes in, Tate will be leaving the office and heading out to help.

PopCulture can exclusively reveal the logline for Season 3, Episode 9, "Rules of Blackjack," which reads, "When a U.S. mercenary claiming to fight child trafficking abroad is apprehended at a remote Romanian border police outpost after the U.S. DOJ suspects his crew of embezzlement, Tate and Raines attempt to get him to flip on the leader of the group. The mission takes a turn when the outpost is attacked as they work to secure evidence."

(Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Why exactly Tate is being brought on for the case is unknown, but it's possible she has experience. We still don't know too much about her background, so maybe this will be the perfect way to learn more about her. It will be nice to see her have some one-on-one time with someone else on the Fly Team. How her dynamic with Andre goes will definitely be something to look out for.

This likely won't be the last time that Tate goes out in the field. While the plots surrounding the remaining episodes of the season are unknown, FBI: International was renewed for Season 4, meaning that there is much more to come. Assuming Tate does well in the field, and nothing bad happens to her by the season's end, she will continue to be a force to be reckoned with both in the office and on the field.

(Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Meanwhile, this season of FBI: International has already been a roller coaster. The premiere immediately followed the Season 2 finale cliffhanger, which saw the Fly Team get caught in an explosion at their office. Heida Reed exited at the end of episode after starring as Jamie Kellett since the first season. Luckily, she did not die, but she did return to the United States to join the D.C. field office. This week's episode also included a mini crossover, when FBI's Jeremy Sisto guest starred as Jubal Valentine.

It's going to be exciting to see Amanda Tate join the team in the field for the first time, which could very possibly be only just the beginning. She's already been a great addition, as well as Christina Wolfe, so who knows what else could happen. Be sure to watch the new episode of FBI: International this Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.