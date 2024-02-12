'FBI: International': Newcomer Christina Wolfe Teases 'High-Stakes' Situation for Season 3 (Exclusive)

FBI: International is gaining a character and losing a character at a very critical time. The Season 2 finale saw the Fly Team dealing with a stolen Russian nuclear missile, and while they saved the day, they barely had time to save themselves. There was a bomb planted at their headquarters, and the episode ended with a massive explosion.

With the Season 3 premiere focusing on the aftermath, the team will be bringing in intel analyst Amanda Tate, played by new series regular Christina Wolfe. The English actress spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about what to expect for Tate's introduction, especially since she'll be coming in at a very intense time.

"She's thrown into the deep end in a very high-stakes situation," Wolfe shared. "The team's all been through a very serious explosion, and everyone's trying to pick up the pieces while trying to catch the bad guy. So they're all dealing with the fallout, and Tate is brought in to help with that."

(Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

How exactly Tate will help and what she will bring to the table will be interesting to see. In the premiere episode, "June," the Fly Team's key suspect slips away as they are left to clean up the pieces of the explosion. There is no telling what they will be dealing with and what the aftermath will be like. It's definitely a lot to handle all at once. They not only have to take care of themselves and headquarters, but now they have to again worry about their suspect. It sounds like things will be fairly complicated and challenging, but it's nothing the Fly Team can't handle.

Whatever happens in the Season 3 premiere, it will be something that fans will have to tune into. It will also be exciting to see what Amanda Tate will bring to the team and how exactly she will help them out. The explosion is no joke, and it wouldn't be surprising if it changed the Fly Team moving forward. However, that is just something that viewers will just have to wait and see, but luckily, they won't have to wait very long.

Be sure to tune into the Season 3 premiere of FBI: International on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET as part of CBS' 2024 spring schedule.