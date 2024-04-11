Every 'FBI' Show's Season Finale Date Revealed at CBS

The finale date for the FBI trios has been announced for their current seasons. FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International have all been renewed for the 2024-25 season, with FBI getting renewed through the 2026-27 season. Before then, though, fans will be able to look forward to the season finales airing on Tuesday, May 21.

As of now, details surrounding the episodes are unknown, but it shouldn't be long until more information is released. What is known is that the episodes should more or less set up for next season. In what way, however, is unclear. It wouldn't be surprising if one or all the shows end on a cliffhanger for the finales. At the very least, fans should expect some intense episodes to close out the FBIs for this season, and there is no telling what could happen.

On May 21, the FBI Season 6 finale will kick the night off at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the FBI: International Season 3 finale at 9 p.m. ET, with the FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 finale ending the night at 10 p.m. ET. It's going to be exciting to see what the franchise will do with these finales, but hopefully, none of them end in an explosion this time around with the fate of the team up in the air. Very likely, it will be a full three hours of intense action and plenty of emotions. How exactly the episodes set up the next seasons will surely be interesting to watch.

Meanwhile, the FBI shows have seen some changes already this season. Shantel VanSanten moved from FBI to FBI: Most Wanted, reprising her role as Special Agent Nina Chase but this time as a series regular. It was likely to replace Alexa Davalos, who exited ahead of Season 5 as Special Agent Kristin Gaines. FBI: International also saw an exit, with Heida Reed departing as Special Agent Jamie Kellett. Christina Wolfe came on as intel analyst Amanda Tate.

It's hard to tell what the season finales of the FBI shows will involve, but hopefully, more information on the episodes will be released soon. In the meantime, new episodes of FBI, International, and Most Wanted air on Tuesdays beginning at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS.