Every ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff, Explained

The Big Bang Theory may have ended in 2019, but the CBS sitcom lives on in multiple spinoffs.

The series has prequel Young Sheldon, which spawned its own spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Then there’s the upcoming series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

It might be a bit hard keeping up with all the shows simply because they don’t seem to be stopping. At least with Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy, they are as entertaining as ever and still keep Big Bang alive. Now, with another spinoff on the way, it might be a good time to go through the spinoffs in the Big Bang Theory universe.

Young Sheldon

Premiering in 2017 on CBS, Young Sheldon is a prequel series and the first Big Bang Theory spinoff. The sitcom takes place during the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and follows child prodigy Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, as he grows up with his family in East Texas. Young Sheldon often included references to The Big Bang Theory and subtle nods to what would happen in the future, as well as some anticipated events that were hinted at in TBBT, such as George Sr.’s inevitable death ahead of the series finale, albeit with some changes.

Along with Armitage, Young Sheldon also starred Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, and Emily Osment. Jim Parsons also reprised his role as adult Sheldon and narrated. He appeared in the series finale alongside on-screen wife Mayim Bialik, who reprised her role as Amy Farrah Fowler. Young Sheldon ran for seven seasons and 141 episodes and can be streamed in full on Max.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

The second Big Bang Theory spinoff is a direct spinoff of Young Sheldon. Premiering last fall, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage takes place after the events of the YS series finale and follows Jordan and Osment’s titular characters as they navigate their lives as a young married couple with a daughter and living with Mandy’s parents and brother.

Georgie & Mandy also stars Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez. The series has seen some Young Sheldon stars return, such as Potts, Perry, Revord, and even Barber, despite his character dying. As of now, Armitage has yet to come back as Sheldon, but with another season on the way, anything’s possible. New episodes are currently airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

The newest spinoff in the Big Bang Theory universe has been in the works for a long time. It was first announced in 2023 that Chuck Lorre was working on a new show, and it wasn’t until last October that it was revealed that a spinoff was in the works at Max. Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie are all in new talent holding deals with Warner Bros. Television, as Max still hasn’t officially ordered it to series.

Recently, though, it was revealed that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be the title of the show if it moves forward. While a set premise has not been shared, it can be assumed that the series will, of course, center mostly on Sussman’s comic book shop owner, Stuart Bloom. It’s unknown if anyone else from The Big Bang Theory will appear, but since this is the first direct spinoff, it’s always possible.