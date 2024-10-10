‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Coming to Max, Brings Back Characters

The long-awaited Big Bang Theory spinoff is coming to Max, with three characters returning. Deadline reports that Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus have signed new deals with Warner Bros. Television, with the hopes of starring in the potential new series. It’s assumed that the trio will be headlining the offshoot, which was previously rumored to center on two males and one female lead.

Sussman was introduced as Comic Center owner Stuart Bloom in the second season. He recurred throughout the series and was even a series regular for part of Season 6 and from Seasons 8 through 12. Posehn guest starred in Seasons 6 and 7 as Professor Bertram Kibbler, a geologist at Caltech. He also recurred in Season 10 onward. Lupkus, meanwhile, was introduced in Season 11 as Comic Central assistant manager Denise and began a relationship with Stuart in Season 12.

Specific plot details are unknown, but when it was announced in 2023 that creator Chuck Lorre was developing another Big Bang Theory spinoff, it was speculated that it could be revolving around Stuart, who quickly turned into a fan-favorite character. As of now, the project is still in early stages of development and has not yet received the green light from Max. The script is also still being written so it really could go in either direction. It’s unknown when a decision could be made, but it will probably still be a while.

Back in November, Lorre shared that the spinoff was still “prenatal,” and it was hard to tell if it would even still happen. At the time, though, the writers’ strike had just come to an end, so it wasn’t so surprising that things didn’t get too far. Now, with a little more time to work on it, it sounds like the spinoff may not be too far away. The Big Bang Theory only ended in 2019, but it’s never too early to start hoping for some fan-favorite returns. And it’s possible that Stuart, Bertram, and Denise won’t be the only Big Bang characters to appear in the new series.

The untitled spinoff will be the third spinoff set in the Big Bang Theory universe, following prequels Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The latter is set to premiere on CBS next Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. More details on the new spinoff should be released in the coming months, but with some familiar actors possibly attached, the storylines are endless.