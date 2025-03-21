‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Gets New Title

A new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory might be coming soon to Max, and a title has been chosen.

Deadline reports that the potential upcoming offshoot, starring Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie, has landed on the title of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

This puts Sussman’s comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom, front and center. What exactly this means for the beloved character is unknown, but it sounds like things are not going to be easy for him going into the spinoff. However, the title does give fans at least a little bit more context as to what the new spinoff will be all about or, at the very least, what it will be focusing on.

(Photo by Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images)

It was announced in October that Sussman, Lapkus, and Posehn had signed new deals at Warner Bros. Television to potentially reprise their roles as Stuart Bloom, Denise, and Professor Bert Kibbler for a new TBBT series. While the series wasn’t officially ordered at Max, it seemed to be good news. Recently, Bowie, who recurred as Barry Kripke, was also announced to be joining the spinoff. It should be noted that although Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is officially the title, the series has not yet been greenlit at Max and the actors are still in holding deals at WBTV. But this is certainly a good sign.

If ordered to series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe would be the third Big Bang spinoff and the first to directly following the events of the CBS sitcom. Prequel Young Sheldon ran for seven seasons and ended in 2024, while its spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, premiered last fall and has been renewed for a second season.

As of now, it’s unknown when a decision could be made on Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, but the show seems to be getting somewhere and is moving along. A new Big Bang Theory offshoot has been in the works since at least 2023, so having to wait a little bit longer wouldn’t be anything new. Big Bang co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, serve as writers and executive producers of the new series. All 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are streaming on Max, alongside all seven seasons of Young Sheldon.