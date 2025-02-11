‘The Big Bang Theory’ Alum John Ross Bowie Joins Spinoff

Another Big Bang Theory alum is joining the upcoming Max spinoff. It was previously reported that the offshoot, which is in early development, would be starring Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus, reprising their roles from the CBS sitcom as Stuart Bloom, Professor Bertram Kibbler, and Denise, respectively. At the time, it was unknown if anyone else would be joining them, but the newest cast member has finally been announced.

Deadline reports that John Ross Bowie, who played plasma physicist Barry Kripke, will be joining the new series. He has signed a talent holding deal with Warner Bros. Television like the trio in the hopes of starring in the show. The untitled spinoff has not been ordered to series, but the ball seems to be moving pretty quickly.

Pictured left to right: Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons and John Ross Bowie. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Bowie joined The Big Bang Theory as Barry Kripke in the second season and recurred throughout the 12-season run. The fan-favorite character often teased his colleagues, including Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard (Simon Helberg), who often teased him right back. As of now, it’s unknown if Bowie would be a main character on the new series or if he would again just be recurring, but more information is likely to be released in the coming months.

Beyond Big Bang, John Ross Bowie has remained awfully busy. He can most recently be seen in the short Out for Delivery. Other credits include CSI: Vegas, The Neighborhood, Station 19, Grimcutty, The United States of Al, Grace and Frankie, and The Rookie. According to IMDb, Bowie has two projects in the works, including Reykjavik and Girls’ Night. Now, with the Big Bang Theory spinoff also potentially in the works, the actor is as busy as ever.

It’s hard to tell if any other Big Bang Theory stars will be joining the spinoff, whether as part of the cast or in just a guest role. Since the show is still in early development, it might still be a while until more information is revealed. At the very least, all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, as well as all seven seasons of prequel Young Sheldon, are streaming on Max. Additionally, new episodes of Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory Universe is as strong as ever, and the new series is only going to add to it.