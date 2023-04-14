'The Big Bang Theory' Spin-off for Max Has Promising Origin

The Big Bang Theory is expanding its universe, and after it was announced that a new offshoot series is happening, a promising detail has been revealed. According to ScreenRant, during an episode of THR's TV's Top 5 podcast, co-host Lesley Goldberg mentioned that Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre came up with the idea for the series himself, and it wasn't Warner Bros. Discovery who wanted to do it.

"And then sources telling me that this was an idea that Chuck [Lorre] had," Goldberg shared. "So this isn't executives at Warner-Discovery going to one of their most prolific creators and saying, 'Hey, we have streaming rights to Big Bang Theory on Max. It does really, really well. Can you make an original show for us?' That the actual idea, I'm told, came from Lorre, who approached Casey [Bloys] with it. So at least we know that it's not economically driven there, at least, to start."

While details are still scarce on what exactly the upcoming Big Bang Theory series is, it is nice to know that Chuck Lorre is the one who came up with the idea in the first place. On top of the beloved CBS sitcom, Lorre is also behind spin-off Young Sheldon, Mom, Two and a Half Men, Bob Hearts Abishola, and more. The series is in good hands, and whatever the plot is, it's going to be one to look forward to.

News of the new series in The Big Bang Theory Universe comes at an interesting time. The Young Sheldon prequel, while renewed for a seventh season, has its future unknown. Talks have reportedly begun about ending it after Season 7, but nothing is set in stone. Even if the series ends next year, with a new TBBT show in the works, fans shouldn't be away from the growing franchise for long.

As for what the spin-off will entail, it could really go in any direction. It could go the Young Sheldon route and focus on a character in the past or take place following the events of The Big Bang Theory's finale. It would also be intriguing to see it follow in the footsteps of How I Met Your Father by way of similar storylines and characters but have it be different while also still connecting it to the original series, with occasional cameos. Though no matter the plot or who is involved, with Chuck Lorre on board, it's going to be a good one.