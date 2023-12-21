'Euphoria': Sydney Sweeney Reveals How Cast Is Coping After Angus Cloud's Death

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud's death. The 25-year-old actor passed away in July from a reported drug overdose. He portrayed local drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO hit teen drama. With a third season on the way in 2025, it's hard to tell how the show will continue on without him. Sweeney told Glamour how she and the rest of the Euphoria cast are doing following Cloud's death, and it's as hard as ever.

"[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying because it was just such a shock," Sweeney shared. "I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming, and I won't see Angus on set. (At least) when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other, and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we're able to when we're all in very separate places in the world. It's really interesting when someone passes away in our industry because they're still alive in so many forms."

As of now, Euphoria isn't set to return until at least 2025 due to the strikes and other scheduling conflicts. It's likely production will start up sometime in 2024. When it does finally start up again, it's going to be hard. Not only did the series lose Angus Cloud, but producer Kevin Turen died in November after a reported medical emergency while driving. Euphoria Season 3 is definitely going to be an emotional season, both on-screen and off. At least the cast and crew have each other, which is all that really matters.

Cloud died in July, just a week after burying his father. His family told TMZ that the actor "intensely struggled" with the loss of his dad. Much of the Euphoria cast paid tribute to Cloud. As of now, it's unknown how the series will move forward with Fez's storyline. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger shootout, with Ashtray getting killed and Fez getting shot just before leaving for Lexi's play. It's likely the show will kill Fez, and the aftermath will be heartbreaking.

Fans can rewatch Angus Cloud's best moments as Fez on Euphoria on Max now. It is just one of the many ways they can keep his memory alive. Hopefully, more information on Euphoria Season 3 will be announced in the coming months, and the cast and crew will be able to grieve their losses together.