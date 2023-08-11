Zendaya Mourns 'Euphoria' Co-Star Angus Cloud With Photos on Birthday Commemoration

Zendaya continues to mourn the death of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, recently sharing a commemorative photo one month after his birthday. The Blast reports that Zendaya took to Instagram to share a picture of a mural that has been dedicated to the memory of Cloud. Zendaya shared the image on Aug. 10, one month after Cloud's birthday on July 10.

Cloud was born in Oakland, California in 1998. Though he was raised in the Bay Area, the majority of his family lived in Ireland. The oldest of four, Cloud is survived by a younger brother and twin sisters. Notably, Cloud attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he was classmates with Zendaya, whom he'd go on to star alongside in Euphoria.

In Euphoria, Cloud played the fan-favorite character Fezco, a drug dealer with a heart of gold. He landed the role after casting director Jennifer Venditti saw him working at Woodland restaurant close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He initially believed she was attempting to scam him, but he eventually landed the role and portrayed Fezco through the first two seasons of the HBO drama.

Cloud's family announced his death on Monday, July 31, with TMZ noting that he died at his family home in Oakland, California. He was 25 years old. No cause of death was immediately shared, but it has been reported that Cloud's mother called 911 about a "possible overdose" ahead of his death. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in a statement issued to TMZ.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the family statement concluded. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."