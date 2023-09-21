'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Cause of Death Revealed

Angus Cloud's cause of death has been ruled an accidental overdose after the Euphoria star's passing on July 31. The Alameda County Coroner determined that Cloud, who was 25 at the time of his sudden death at his family's home in Oakland, California, died as the result of a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, TMZ reported Thursday.

Cloud's family released a statement following the tragic death of the actor, who played fan-favorite drug dealer Fezco in the HBO drama. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," they said at the time. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways." Cloud's loved ones revealed that he had passed away just one week after his father, saying that he had "struggled" with his dad's death.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," they continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Following Cloud's death, his mother, Lisa Cloud, took to Facebook to insist her son's death was not intentional, despite his "deep grief" surrounding the passing of his father's death due to mesothelioma. Lisa Cloud wrote that her son's final day was a "joyful one" in which he spoke of his desire to help provide for his sisters at college and his mom at home. "He did not intend to end his life," she continued. "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning."

Lisa Cloud admitted she didn't know "if or what he may have put in his body after that" but said that she knew "he put his head on the desk where he was working on art [projects], fell asleep and didn't wake up." She continued, "We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world." In the aftermath of Cloud's passing, several of his Euphoria co-stars paid tribute publicly, with Javon Walton, who played his adoptive brother Ashtray on two seasons of the show, calling him "Forever Family," and telling him to, "rest easy brother."