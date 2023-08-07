Angus Cloud's Mother Says Death Was 'Not Intentional' After Social Media Rumors

Lisa Cloud, the mother of late Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, took to social media on Friday, addressing rumors spreading online about her son's death. According to her post on FB, Cloud stressed that her son's death was not an intentional act and he hadn't been suicidal in the days before his passing.

According to TV Insider, the 25-year-old's struggles with his father's death due to mesothelioma the week prior, but he wasn't to the point of suicide. "I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," Cloud wrote on Facebook. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.

"When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," she continued, adding that she didn't rule out an overdose. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art [projects], fell asleep and didn't wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

Lisa Cloud also addressed how her son was already blessed with borrowed time before his death, discussing his head injury from a decade ago. "His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death, as it almost always does," Cloud said about the skull fracture her son suffered after falling into a construction pit. "He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love."

No official cause of death has been revealed just yet, though his mother did call the police reporting her son's condition as a "possible overdose" back on July 11, but there was no confirmation.

"His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love," his mother continued. "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life."