Angus Cloud's Mother Shares 'Euphoria' Audition Tape That Shows His 'Extraordinary Spirit'

Angus Cloud's mother has shared the Euphoria actor's first audition tape, which she says shows his "extraordinary spirit." Over on Facebook, Lisa Cloud posted a link to footage of her son's first time on-camera for the show's talent scout, Jennifer Venditti. "After this was seen by the creators of Euphoria, he was asked to read for Fezco," Lisa wrote. "It really captures my son's extraordinary spirit." Click here to see the audition.

In Euphoria, Cloud played the fan-favorite character Fezco, a local drug dealer with a heart of gold. He landed the role after Venditti saw him working at Woodland restaurant close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He initially believed she was attempting to scam him, but he eventually landed the role and portrayed Fezco through the first two seasons of the HBO drama.

Cloud was born in Oakland, California in 1998. Though he was raised in the Bay Area, the majority of his family lived in Ireland. The oldest of four, Cloud is survived by a younger brother and twin sisters. Notably, Cloud attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he was classmates with Zendaya, whom he'd go on to star alongside in Euphoria.

In addition to his hit role in Euphoria, Cloud also starred in the 2021 dramedy North Hollywood, and opposite actors such as Halle Bailey and John Malkovich in The Line, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. He will also be posthumously featured in two in-production films. The first is an Untitled Universal Monsters film that is helmed by Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The second is Freaky Tales, a drama film written and directed by Captain Marvel filmmaking team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Cloud's family announced his death on Monday, July 31, with TMZ noting that he died at his family home in Oakland, California. He was 25 years old. No cause of death was immediately shared, but it has been reported that Cloud's mother called 911 about a "possible overdose" ahead of his death. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in a statement issued to TMZ.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the family statement concluded. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."