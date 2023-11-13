'Euphoria' and 'The Idol' Producer Kevin Turen Dead at 44

Hollywood producer Kevin Turen, who worked on television shows including HBO's Euphoria and The Idol, has died at 44. His father, Edward Turen, confirmed in a statement to Deadline that Turen passed away "suddenly" over the weekend, sharing, "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him." Turen's cause of death is not known.

Born in New York City in 1979, Turen studied at Columbia University, graduating with a degree in English and Critical Film Studies before making his producing debut on the 2005 indie film Wassup Rockers from director Larry Clark. The New York native went on to co-found Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson, which produced the hit series Euphoria, which has been nominated for 25 Emmy Awards, winning nine. Little Lamb also produced Malcolm and Marie (2021), also starring Euphoria star Zendaya, John Boyega's Breaking (2022), Olivier Assayas' HBO miniseries Irma Vep, and HBO's The Idol. His other credits include the Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the feature film Pieces of a Woman (2020), Nicholas Jareki's Arbitrage (2012), and Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes (2014), as well as Ti West's horror trilogy X (2022), Pearl (2022), and the ucpoming MaXXXine.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Turen, said. "He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."

British independent film producer Cassian Elwes also paid tribute to Turen, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "A good friend and true indie film maker died tonight too young. I'm so sad. Hold your loved ones close. Life if precious and fleeting."

Turen's death comes just four months after the death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud. The actor, who portrayed Fezco on the Emmy-winning teen drama, was unresponsive and without a pulse at his family home in Oakland, California in July. The Alameda County Coroner determined that Cloud died as the result of a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more. He was 25.