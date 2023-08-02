Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Post Tributes to Angus Cloud Following 'Euphoria' Co-Star's Sudden Death

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have posted tributes to their Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, following his sudden death. The actor's family announced the sad news on Monday. The following day, Zendaya took to Insatgram and shared a photo of Cloud, writing in the caption, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)."

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life," she continued, "to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment. Zendaya concluded her memorial, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

In her Instagram tribute, Sweeney shared some photos of Cloud, including a few of them together. "Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," she wrote in the caption. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

In Euphoria, Cloud played fan-favorite character Fezco, a local drug dealer who has a close relationship with Zendaya's character, Rue. Cloud's death was first reported by TMZ, who stated that he died at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was immediately shared. He was 25 years old.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in a statement issued to TMZ. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." The family statement concluded, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."