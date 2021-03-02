'Euphoria' Critics Say It Should've Been Set in College Due to Sex Scenes, Stars' Ages

Viewers are weighing in on HBO's Euphoria, with some arguing that an age adjustment might have helped the series. Euphoria is about a group of high school students experimenting with drugs, sex, and their own identities to process trauma and navigate their lives and relationships. Many critics believe its message would have been more effective if the characters had been a bit older.

Euphoria stars relatively young actors like Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane and Sydney Sweeney. Yet, some viewers are still abundantly aware that those performers are not high school-aged. This weekend, some commented they are believable as college-aged and that this might have been more appropriate. Considering the abundance of sex scenes and drug use in the show, they thought this would be less "uncomfortable."

Of course, others fired back that this would sap all the shock value and edginess out of Euphoria. Some also accused those critics of a kind of "neo-puritanism," believing it to be generational. They thought that Euphoria's whole point was to shock audiences with the raw truth of young lives today.

Why exactly this debate flared up this weekend is not clear. Euphoria premiered in June of 2019 on HBO. Two specials have aired since then, but there is still no word on when the next season will air. In fact, it has not even finished filming yet.

Still, for one reason or another, the Euphoria debate is back on. Here is a look at what people are saying about it in hindsight.