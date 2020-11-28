HBO Max: Everything to Watch in December 2020

By Michael Hein

December is approaching fast, and with it, a huge catalogue of new additions to HBO Max. The streaming service is pulling out all the stops next month as customers prepare to hunker down at home for a cold winter. With this subscription, you should be set for a whole winter of binge-watching.

HBO Max has a busy December planned for those that are keeping up with its catalogue. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a huge drop of new movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials is hitting the streaming service, and it just keeps going from there. The list does not cater to one type of fan in particular, but reaches out for everyone, making sure that no one has an excuse to skip this subscription for a month. Whether you want thrillers, comedies, holiday classics or even anime for your December watchlist, it is probably here.

HBO Max has gained some footing to become a major competitor on the ongoing "streaming wars," up against heavy hitters like Netflix, Amazon Video, Apple TV+ and the rest. While HBO Max does not beat most of them on price, it still has some offers that make it hard to turn down. With the entire WarnerMedia library behind it, it has decades of material to draw fans in.

Here is a list of what's coming to HBO Max in December of 2020.

Dec. 1


3 Godfathers

40 Days And 40 Nights

Absolute Power

Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3

The Adventures of Pinocchio

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World

Amistad

Annabelle: Creation

The Bay

The Beguiled

Beyond Reasonable Doubt

The Bishop's Wife

The Blind Side

Blow-Up

The Book Of Henry

Bright Young Things

Bundle of Joy

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta

Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A

Code 46

Comedy Knockout

Contraband

Crimes of the Century

The Crow

The Crow: City Of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

Dead Wives Club, Season 1

Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins)

Deep Blue Sea

Demolition Man

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Fallen

Falling Skies

The Family Man

Father of the Bride

Fifty Shades Of Black

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Freelancers

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

The Girl With All The Gifts

Gladiator

Gun Crazy

Harry And The Hendersons

Hell in the Heartland

Hero

The History of Comedy

Holiday Affair

Hot Fuzz

How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4

The Human Stain

The Hunt with John Walsh

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo

It Happened on Fifth Avenue

Joe Versus the Volcano

Juice

Just My Luck

Kung Fu Panda 2

Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks

The Last Samurai

La Unidad

Logan's Run

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Man Who Came to Dinner

Mars Attacks!

Meet Me in St. Louis

Michael Clayton

Misery

The Misery Index

My Dream is Yours

Nancy Drew

No Blade of Grass

Omega Man, The

On Moonlight Bay

Outbreak

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Phantom Thread

Period of Adjustment

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

Project X

Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack

The Redemption Project

Risky Business

Robots

Rock Of Ages

Romance on the High Seas

Room for One More

Sanctum

The Sentinel

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Shaun Of The Dead

The Shawshank Redemption

Shop Around the Corner, The

Snakes on a Plane

Snow White And The Huntsman

Something's Killing Me

Southland, Seasons 1-5

Soylent Green

SPAWN

Stargirl, Season 1

Striptease

Susan Slept Here

Talk Show the Game Show

Tea for Two

Those Who Can't

Three Godfathers

THX 1138

Timeline

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers

True Grit

Unfaithful

Unmasking a Killer

Very Scary People, Season 1

The Wedding Date

Westworld

What Bitch?

Wrath of the Titans

Wrecked

Yogi Bear

Young Man with a Horn

Dec. 2


Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Dec. 3

Full Bloom, Season Finale

Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere

Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Dec. 4

Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1

Bright Now: Alien Worlds

Engineering the Future

La Leyenda Negra 

Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)

Dec. 5


The Photograph, 2020

Dec. 6

Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale

Dec. 7


Axios, Season Finale

Dec. 8

40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere

La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1

One Night in Bangkok, 2020

Dec. 9

Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Trial of Christine Keeler

Dec. 10

4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3

Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode

Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode

House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere

Veneno, Season Finale

Valley of Tears, Season Finale

Dec. 11

Adult Material

Midnight Family, 2020

One Way Or Another, Season Finale

Dec. 12


The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere

Dec. 15


Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel 

Dec. 16


The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere

Dec. 17

CNN Heroes:  An All-Star Tribute

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere

Love Monster, Season 1-2

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper's

Dec. 18

Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner)

Dec. 19


Wendy, 2020

Dec. 20


I Used To Go Here, 2020 

Dec. 23


Squish, Season 1

Dec. 25

The West Wing, Season 1-7

Wonder Woman 1984

Dec. 26


Independence Day (Extended Version)

Road Trip, Season 1

Dec. 28


His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale

Dec. 29


Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale)

Dec. 31


The Champ

Conan Without Borders

