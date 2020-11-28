HBO Max: Everything to Watch in December 2020

December is approaching fast, and with it, a huge catalogue of new additions to HBO Max. The streaming service is pulling out all the stops next month as customers prepare to hunker down at home for a cold winter. With this subscription, you should be set for a whole winter of binge-watching.

HBO Max has a busy December planned for those that are keeping up with its catalogue. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a huge drop of new movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials is hitting the streaming service, and it just keeps going from there. The list does not cater to one type of fan in particular, but reaches out for everyone, making sure that no one has an excuse to skip this subscription for a month. Whether you want thrillers, comedies, holiday classics or even anime for your December watchlist, it is probably here.

HBO Max has gained some footing to become a major competitor on the ongoing "streaming wars," up against heavy hitters like Netflix, Amazon Video, Apple TV+ and the rest. While HBO Max does not beat most of them on price, it still has some offers that make it hard to turn down. With the entire WarnerMedia library behind it, it has decades of material to draw fans in.

Here is a list of what's coming to HBO Max in December of 2020.