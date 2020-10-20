Two 'Euphoria' Special Episodes Coming to HBO, Zendaya Says

✖

Euphoria Season 2 is still a year away, but star Zendaya confirmed on Instagram Monday that two special episodes will air this winter. The critically acclaimed high school drama debuted on HBO in June 2019 and was renewed for another season, but the coronavirus pandemic put production on hold. Last month, HBO President Casey Bloys confirmed there would be a special episode inspired by the pandemic, and Zendays teased a "bridge episode" while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August.

Zendaya shared a still from the show on her social media pages Monday evening. "We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on [HBO]," Zendaya wrote. The first episode is called "Trouble Don't Last Always" and co-stars Colman Domingo, HBO said. It was set during Christmas and was written and directed by Sam Levinson.

The exciting news comes a month after Zendaya made history by winning the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. The 24-year-old former Disney Channel star became the youngest person and just the second Black woman to win in the category. The show also won Emmys for makeup and for the song "All for Us" by Labrinth.

Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett in the series and her win was considered a major surprise. She beat out last year's winner, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer. The other nominees were Comer's co-star Sandra Oh, Ozark's Laura Linney, The Crown's Olivia Colman, and The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston. Even Zandaya herself was surprised. "I don't even know how to describe how I feel right now. I'm incredibly grateful and honored," she told Entertainment Tonight after the Emmys.

Due to the pandemic delay, the first season of Euphoria will be two years old by the time Season 2 debuts in 2021. Bloys told Deadline last month there will be a "special COVID episode" for fans. Zendaya also told Kimmel the cast "might end up doing a little bridge episode," adding, "I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment… so we have something to live on until we are able to go into Season 2."

Euphoria was created by Levinson and is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. The first season earned critical acclaim for its frank depiction of mature subject matters involving teens, although there were some critics of the show's sexual content. HBO also added a mental health disclaimer to the show in October. After the show wrapped, Zendaya teamed up with Levinson and John David Washington to film an entire movie during the pandemic, Malcolm & Marie, which will be released on Netflix.