Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2021

HBO Max may be one of the newest streaming services, but its content library is already incredibly expansive, with even more titles set to arrive in January. Ahead of the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl in 2021, fans will be able to catch up on the original show with all six seasons arriving on Jan. 1, while Euphoria fans will be able to watch the second special episode of the HBO show.

A number of movies are also making their way to the streaming service including Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, the Ocean's trilogy and Ocean's 8. Keep reading to see what's on the way.