Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack are the latest actors to be added to Elsbeth’s growing list of guest stars. Variety reports that Metcalf will appear in the eighth episode of Season 2 of the CBS breakout hit as Regina Coburn, “the star of a police procedural who yearns for artistic fulfillment after playing a no-nonsense, hardened detective for two decades.” Regina becomes a prime suspect after the showrunner of her series is “brutally murdered in his office in what appears to be the act of a disgruntled fan.”

The following episode will see McCormack play the “charismatic and charming founder of an upscale holistic wellness retreat that caters to the one-percent.” His character, Tom Murphy, “takes matters into his own hands” when his empire is threatened by a man seeking revenge. Other guest stars for Season 2 include Nathan Lane, Rob Riggle, Jenn Lyon, and Vanessa Williams. Michael Emerson is set to recur later this season.

Elsbeth marks Metcalf’s latest role. The Big Bang Theory alum, who is best known for Roseanne and Hacks, currently stars on Roseanne spinoff The Connors, which is entering its seventh and final season next year. She is set to star in the upcoming third season of Ryan Murphy’s Monster, which will be titled The Original Monster and center on killer Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam. Metcalf will play Gein’s mother, Augusta.

McCormack is best known as Will Truman from Will & Grace,” but has also appeared in Slasher, Departure, Atypical, and Perception. He also just wrapped Broadway’s The Cottage and has several other stage credits to his name, including The Music Man and The Best Man. Aside from Elsbeth, McCormack is also set to appear in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue and Vacuums and the Whistling Pig.

Premiere dates for these upcoming episodes have yet to be announced, but it’s likely more details will be released in the coming weeks. Elsbeth did just premiere its second season last week, and with Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack appearing in the eighth and ninth episodes, respectively, fans will have to wait a little bit to see them on the show. Just going off the schedule, it’s likely the episodes will premiere sometime in December. In the meantime, new episodes of Elsbeth premiere on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following Kathy Bates’ new hit Matlock.