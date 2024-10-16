‘Elsbeth’: Vanessa Williams and Jenn Lyon Bring the Glamour and a ‘Claws’ Reunion in Exclusive First Look

A Claws reunion is coming to Elsbeth’s second season, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. The CBS series has been bringing in some impressive guest stars, and Season 2 is no exception. In the fourth episode, Vanessa Williams will be guest starring as chic VIP customer Roslyn. Additionally, Jenn Lyon will reunite with lead Carrie Preston following their time on the TNT dramedy Claws. Lyon is set to guest star as Roslyn’s friend, Celeste.

In “Elsbeth’s Eleven,” Elsbeth and the team investigate the death of an employee at New York’s most exclusive jewelry store and “uncover plans for a gala heist orchestrated by a chic VIP customer.” In new photos from the episode, Elsbeth, Kaya, and Wagner are all bringing their fanciest fits as Elsbeth, of course, continues to investigate. Elsbeth and Kaya are also investigating the jewelry store in their normal work attire, likely determined as ever to find the culprit.

As for the Claws reunion, both Preston and Lyon starred on the series for all four seasons. While it’s hard to tell what their dynamic will be like on Elsbeth, it will be nice to see them working together again, and filming was probably a whole lot of fun. Lyon and Williams are the latest guest stars for Elsbeth Season 2. Nathan Lane will be guest starring in the season premiere, airing tomorrow, while Robert Riggle guest stars in Episode 2, directed by Criminal Minds star Aisha Tyler. Episode 3 will see the return of Gloria Reuben as Wagner’s wife and Brittany O’Grady guest starring as a former child star.

It’s unknown if Vanessa Williams and Jenn Lyon will have a chance to return for future episodes, but it might all depend on how Episode 4 turns out and their characters’ fates. It should be interesting to see what happens and see if there are any references to Claws that eagle-eyed fans will be able to point out.

Unfortunately, there will still be a bit of a wait for the new episode, as it won’t be premiering until Nov. 7. However, with Elsbeth Season 2 literally right around the corner, the wait shouldn’t be too bad. There is still a lot to look forward to in these first few episodes, including the premiere, which will be going opera. With 20 episodes set for Season 2, there are endless possibilities of what could go down and what other reunions could possibly happen.

“Elsbeth’s Eleven,” featuring guest stars Vanessa Williams and Jenn Lyon, premieres on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Season 2 of the series premieres tomorrow, Oct. 17, streaming the next day on Paramount+.