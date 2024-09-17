Charlie Hunnam to Play Infamous Murderer Ed Gein in 'Monster' Season 3

Production on the next season of 'Monster' is scheduled to begin next month - weeks after the premiere of Season 2.

Charlie Hunnam has reportedly been cast as suspected serial killer Ed Gein in the Netflix original series Monster Season 3. The show debuted in 2022 as Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and continues later this week in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. On Monday, Netflix announced that production on Season 3 begins in October, with Hunnam set to play "the Plainfield Goul," Ed Gein.

Monster is an anthology series co-created by Ryan Murphy, featuring dramatizations of serial murderers with a hefty dose of speculation to fill in the blanks. It was controversial in 2022 when Evan Peters played Dahmer, some of whose victims are still alive today. Season 2 debuts on Thursday, Sept. 19 starring Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik, the infamous "Menéndez brothers," who were convicted of murdering their parents in order to inherit their estate in 1989.

Work on Season 3 has already begun, and another major star is on hand to play the alleged killer. However, while Dahmer was convicted of 15 murders and the Menéndez brothers were found guilty, Gein is still considered a "suspected" serial killer. In 1957, police found that Gein had exhumed corpses from graveyards near his home in Plainfield, Wisconsin, and had fashioned keepsakes from their bones and skin. He confessed to the murders of two women but was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

Gein was sent to an in-patient psychiatric facility rather than a prison and remained there until his death in 1987. He is suspected of up to four more murders in the Plainfield area between 1947 and 1957, so it's unclear how the TV show will approach that story.

Gein's story was the main inspiration for the 1959 novel Psycho, as well as the 1960 film adaptation. Later movies drew from Gein's story to various degrees, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs. In fact, Murphy even took inspiration from Gein's story for American Horror Story: Asylum back in 2012.

Monster Season 3 is expected to begin production next month, but other details on the series are slim at the time of this writing. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story premieres on Thursday, Sept. 19 on Netflix.