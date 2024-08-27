'Elsbeth' Reveals First Big Guest Star for Season 2

Elsbeth had an impressive lineup of guest stars for its first season, and that won't be stopping for Season 2. The CBS breakout hit is coming back for its second season in October, and while not much has been revealed about what all will be happening, Season 2's first guest star has been announced and he's a Tony winner.

The official Elsbeth Instagram account shared a teaser from the new season, with the caption "And the award for first guest star of Elsbeth goes to…." Nathan Lane. The actor, who can most recently be seen in The Gilded Age and Beau is Afraid, will be guest starring in Season 2, but no details have been revealed. It should be noted he actually recurred on Seasons 4 and 5 of Elsbeth predecessor The Good Wife as Clarke Hayden. It's unknown if he will be reprising the role or if it will be something completely new. Either way, it will surely be a fun appearance.

Lane has made a name for himself onstage, in film, and in television. Some of his most known roles on-screen include The Lion King, Frasier, Modern Family, Mad About You, and Only Murders in the Building, the latter of which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical three times for his performances in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and The Producers.

Season 1 of Elsbeth saw a range of guest stars, including Stephen Moyer, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Retta, Gina Gershon, Keegan-Michael Key, Elizabeth Lail, and Geneva Carr, among others. So far, Lane is the only guest star announced for Season 2, but once the season gets closer, it's likely more stars will be announced, and there's no telling who could be joining in on the fun.

Nathan Lane certainly has a wide range of roles, and seeing what he can do on Elsbeth will be entertaining. Fans will have to tune in on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens and who Lane could possibly play. While it's possible he could play his role from The Good Wife, it wouldn't be surprising if he played someone completely new.