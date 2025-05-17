Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Boston Blue’ Teaser Doesn’t Offer Any Details for Eager ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans

A new teaser for the upcoming Blue Bloods universe expansion series, Boston Blue, doesn’t offer much except excitement.

The new offshoot starring Donnie Wahlberg will be taking Blue Bloods’ timeslot on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET starting this fall.

Following CBS’ Upfronts, Wahlberg appeared in a new, very brief teaser for the highly-anticipated series. Unfortunately, all it included was Wahlberg sharing his excitement for Boston Blue and some clips of his character, Detective Danny Reagan, in Blue Bloods. Of course, this doesn’t diminish the excitement, as it just gives fans something more to look forward to when the trailer eventually releases later this year, likely in the summer.

In Boston Blue, Danny “takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.” Sonequa Martin-Green has been cast as Danny’s partner, now named Lena Silver.

Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson has been cast as Lena’s grandfather, Reverend Peters, according to Deadline. He is “a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston. An open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions, he is happy to preside at his church’s traditional Sunday Baptist service.” Reverend Peters is the father of Boston’s District Attorney Mae Silver, and grandfather of Detective Lena Silver, Superintendent Ashley Silver, and rookie patrol cop, Isaac Silver.

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: CBS

Blue Bloods ended in December after 14 seasons, and it was announced in February that a new expansion of the Blue Bloods universe was coming in the form of Boston Blue. The series initially started out as a completely separate show. After the script was well-received at the network and studio, executives saw it as an opportunity to be part of the Blue Bloods universe. The series comes from Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, and is being produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

As of now, additional casting details and a premiere date for Boston Blue have not been released, but it’s likely more information will be announced in the coming months. It will be fun to have another Blue Bloods series on the schedule again, especially since it’s possible more Reagan family members could pop up. Fans will have to wait and see. In the meantime, all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+.