‘Storage Wars’ Star Dies Tragically: Darrell Sheets Was 67

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets died early Wednesday by an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. He was 67.

Lake Havasu Police in Arizona confirmed Sheets’ death to the outlet on Wednesday, revealing that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at the reality personality’s home at about 2 a.m.

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Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has since been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 12: Reality star Darrell Sheets participates in A&E’s “Storage Wars” Lockbuster Tour held in front of the Dobly Theater at Hollywood & Highland on June 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of A&E’s Storage Wars before retiring to Lake Havasu, where he was reportedly operating an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

Sheets was previously hospitalized in March 2019 after suffering a heart attack and undergoing surgery.

Storage Wars, which made its debut in 2010, follows teams of bidders on the hunt for valuable abandoned and repossessed storage units. “With only a few moments to glimpse inside, they must decide whether they’ve spotted trash or treasure that they can turn into big profits,” as per A&E.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 12: (L-R) Reality TV Personalities Barry Weiss, Laura Dotson, Dan Dotson, Brandon Sheets and Darrell Sheets attend A&E’s “Storage Wars” Lockbuster Tour at Hollywood & Highland Courtyard on June 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

This incident remains under active investigation, police shared in a press release. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.