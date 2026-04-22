‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kim Zolciak’s Ex Has Died: Daughter Confirms Lee Najjar’s Passing

Sad news for fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Lee Najjar, best known as Kim Zolciak’s former married lover aka “Big Poppa,” has died at the age of 68.

TMZ reports the wealthy Atlanta real estate investor passed away Saturday, April 18. The news was confirmed by his daughter Katelin via posts to her IG Story, showing pictures of them together and an emotional tribute.

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At this time, his cause of death is unknown. Zolciak dated Lee on and off during the first four seasons of the Bravo reality series, and their relationship was often made complicated due to him being legally married to his wife. She eventually ended things for good after a few breakups and makeups, marrying her now estranged husband, former NFL star, Kroy Biermann. During one of Zolciak and Big Poppa’s split, she also dated a woman, DJ Tracy Young, with Young later claiming she felt used.

Though his identity was known and he spoiled Zolciak with lavish gifts on the show, he never made an official appearance. His death was also confirmed by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

He and his wife shared two children — Katelin and Jeremy Najjar. Kim said back in 2009, when their relationship ended for good, “He will always be the love of my life, but it’s time for me to move on” … and it wasn’t long after that his identity became public.

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