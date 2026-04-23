Netflix Sets Premiere Date for ‘Heartstopper’ Movie

Nick and Charlie’s story isn’t over just yet.

TVLine reports that the upcoming Heartstopper movie, Heartstopper Forever, will premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 17.

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Per the movie’s official description, “Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

It was announced in April 2025 that the beloved romance series was canceled after three seasons, but would wrap up with a movie instead. The announcement came on the anniversary of Heartstopper’s 2022 series premiere. It will be based on the sixth and final volume of Alice Oseman’s graphic book series of the same name, which releases on July 2.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” Oseman said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Alongside Connor and Locke, Heartstopper Forever stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan. Oseman, who also created and wrote the series, wrote the movie. Wash Westmoreland directed Heartstopper Forever.

Samuel Dore/Netflix

When Heartstopper premiered, it became an instant hit, receiving critical acclaim, particularly for Oseman’s writing, Connor and Locke’s performances, and the portrayal of the LGBTQ+ youth. Heartstopper won the Children’s and Family Emmy for Outstanding Young Teen Series, while Connor, Locke, and Oseman won Children’s and Family Emmys for their work. Additionally, Heartstopper won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids and Family Programming.

While Heartstopper Forever will mark the end of Nick and Charlie’s story, it’s clear that their impact will last forever. Catch up on all three seasons of Heartstopper now on Netflix, before Heartstopper Forever premieres on Friday, July 17.