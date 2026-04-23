‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Teases ‘Heartbreaking’ Series Finale

The end of The Boys is near.

Season 5 of the Prime Video series is currently airing, with the series finale set to drop on May 20.

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Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight/Annie January, told The Hollywood Reporter what’s in store for the upcoming finale of the gory superhero satire drama. And she believes it will leave the audience both heartbroken and satisfied.

Courtesy of Prime Video

“It’s a heartbreaking episode. It’s not overtly cynical. When I read the finale as a script, it was my favorite episode this season, as it should be,” Moriarty shared. “I think the audience is going to be so immensely satisfied by the finale. I never like to give a resolute prediction like that, and I never have, but I’m saying it now because I have so much excitement and confidence in it.”

It was announced in June 2024, ahead of Season 4’s premiere, that The Boys would be ending after its fifth season. Filming officially wrapped in July, and the final season premiered on April 8. Now that we’re less than a month out from the finale, the emotions are once again heightened, but Moriarty is excited for fans to see how it all comes to an end.

“I’m excited for the audience to see the finale. When I read the finale script, it was my favorite episode this season, as it should be,” she said. “Our showrunner and our writers are so cognizant of the fact that the finale is such an integral part of this entire story. They have worked so relentlessly hard to ultimately honor what they believe our audience will want.”

Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Credit: Jasper Savage/Amazon Prime Video

“That’s what we’ve all been working for, and that’s why we were able to end the show with integrity,” Moriarty continued. “I really believe the writers did that. I’m just excited for fans to see it. I think the audience is going to be so immensely satisfied by the finale. I never like to give a resolute prediction like that, and I never have, but I’m saying it now because I have so much excitement and confidence in it.”

Moriarty also admitted the episode will be shocking, but “by the time that Episode 8 airs, so many shocking moments will have happened that I think it will be more satisfying and heartbreaking. Heartbreaking would be the word that I would use. At that point, the audience will have been heartbroken by many characters that are lost along the way. Our showrunner has said that will happen, so it’s not a spoiler.”

Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Erin Moriarty (Annie January aka Starlight), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell). Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Per Amazon, in the fifth and final season, “it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

The Boys is known for throwing out surprises and twists, and you never know what could happen, so it’s hard to predict how things will wrap up. For now, new episodes drop on Wednesdays on Prime Video. The series finale premieres on May 20.