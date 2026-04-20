‘Practical Magic 2’ Trailer Revealed With Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Returning

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are back with more magic — and more midnight margaritas!

The first Practical Magic 2 trailer has officially been released by Warner Bros. following its debut last week for CinemaCon attendees, teasing more magical mischief ahead for the Owens sisters ahead of the sequel’s September premiere. (Watch the trailer below.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family,” Bullock’s character, older sister Sally Owens, says in the trailer. “The ones from Massachusetts. The ones their neighbors whisper are witches.”

(warner bros./youtube)

The teaser then shows a glimpse of how the daughters and nieces of the Owens line, led Joey King and Maisie Williams, navigate their own burgeoning magical legacies, as Sally and her sister, Nicole Kidman’s Gillian Owens, are thrown into a whole new quest with the arrival of a mysterious figure, played by Lee Pace, in their quaint New England town.

Kidman told audiences at CinemaCon that the Owens’ original house was rebuilt, and that “we also have our past catching up with us and we have our destinies and we have our family,” as per PEOPLE, with Bullock hinting, “Sally is single, and if you know the original film, you can probably guess why.”

Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel “returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.”

Play video

The cast also includes newcomers Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod in addition to returning cast members Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, who will reprise their roles as Sally and Gilly’s quirky aunts, Frances and Jet Owens, from the original 1998 film.

“Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story,” the Practical Magic 2 team announced in 2025.

Practical Magic 2 is slated for a theatrical release in September 2026.