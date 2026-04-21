Actor Laurie Webb Has Died

Welsh actor Laurie Webb, who was the oldest living actor to appear on Doctor Who, has died at the age of 101.

Webb’s death was announced on April 1 on social media by actor and writer Toby Hadoke. “I’ve been asked by the family to pass on the sad news that one of the Doctor Who’s longest lived contributors — Laurie Webb, aka Mr Ollis in The Three Doctors — passed away peacefully on Sunday: 5 weeks short of his 102nd birthday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What a life, what a man,” Hadoke wrote. “Delightful company too.”

I've been asked by the family to pass on the sad news that one of the Doctor Who's longest lived contributors – Laurie Webb, aka Mr Ollis in The Three Doctors – passed away peacefully on Sunday: 5 weeks short of his 102nd birthday. What a life, what a man. Delightful company too. pic.twitter.com/JWqeExaKcz — Toby Hadoke (@TobyHadoke) April 1, 2026

Webb’s son, Oliver Webb, wrote on Facebook that the actor ” passed away peacefully after a period of declining health due to old age.”

“The observant among you will notice that dad was approaching his 102nd birthday. A mighty achievement by any standard. He passed away peacefully after a period of declining health due to old age,” Oliver continued. “Aside from being a great dad, loving husband to my late mum Pam and all-round good egg, Laurie was best known for his extensive acting career spanning both stage and the (small) screen.”

Webb played Mr. Arthur Ollis in the Doctor Who 10th anniversary serial The Three Doctors from 1972 to 1973. Following the death of Doctor Who guest star Arnold Yarrow in 2024 at the age of 104, Webb became the oldest living person associated with the iconic sci-fi show.

Born in Newport, Monmouthshire, on 6 May 1924, Webb served in the British Army as a sergeant major with the Royal Corps of Signals, taking part in the Normandy landings of 1944 before eventually being discharged in August 1947.

Very sad to hear from the family that our great friend and Hancock's Half Hour regular Laurie Webb has passed away at the age of 101. He had a wonderful career in the theatre, filling in between stage commitments with TV work, including Dr Who. A lovely man, so generous to fans. pic.twitter.com/Sg8m2hyMBI — Tony Hancock (@East_Cheam_Lad) April 1, 2026

An accomplished singer and dancer from a young age, Webb found success in the theater, making his TV debut in 1958 with Sid Caesar Invites You before going on to appear the following year in Hancock’s Half Hour. His other credits include King of the River (1966), The Troubleshooters (1970), Paul Temple (1971) and Doomwatch (1971).

“Very sad to hear from the family that our great friend and Hancock’s Half Hour regular Laurie Webb has passed away at the age of 101,” the Tony Hancock Appreciation Society posted on X (formerly Twitter) following news of Webb’s death. “He had a wonderful career in the theatre, filling in between stage commitments with TV work, including Dr Who. A lovely man, so generous to fans.”