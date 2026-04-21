‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor Rif Hutton Dead at 73

Rif Hutton, a prolific TV and voice actor whose credits include Doogie Howser, M.D., General Hospital and JAG, died on Saturday following a yearlong battle with the aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma. He was 73.

Hutton’s wife, Bridget Hoffman, confirmed the actor’s death to The Hollywood Reporter as tributes to the late star poured in on social media.

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rif hutton on ‘General Hospital” (Nick Argo/ABC via Getty Images)

“A remarkable human being has left this earthly plane,” wrote his friend and fellow voice actor Steve Apostolina on Facebook Monday. “To say that Rif Hutton was one of a kind is a gross understatement…People knew when they hired him for a voice job that he was going to be the most prepared – he always was. He was also always first to show up on a gig – I had the great pleasure of beating him a few times and scooping a treasured chair, but those were few and far between.”

“Rif Hutton was a man of action. He inspired so many and leaves behind a legion of loyal admirers – people who loved him,” Apostolina continued. “Stories of his generosity would blow your mind. F—k cancer in general, but in particular glioblastoma. I was lucky to cross his path and I am a better person for knowing him.”

Hutton is known for his role as Dr. Ron Welch on Doogie Howser, M.D., which he played for 17 episodes from 1989 to 1993, as well as his portrayal of Lt. Cmdr. Alan Mattoni in five episodes of JAG between 1997 and 2001. He also appeared in 32 episodes of General Hospital as Lenny Caulfield from 2021 to 2022.

Rif Hutton on the “Video Mania” episode of ‘STEP BY STEP’ in 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)



Hutton also appeared as a guest on shows such as The Jeffersons, Remington Steele, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, 227, Night Court, A Different World, Knots Landing, Full House, Married…With Children, Wings, Step by Step, Murphy Brown, The Larry Sanders Show, Sister, Sister, Home Improvement, Family Matters, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Seinfeld, American Horror Story, Grace and Frankie and NCIS: Los Angeles, racking up nearly 200 TV credits throughout his career.

On the big screen, Hutton appeared in the 2022 crime comedy Rattled!, and he also worked as a voice actor, looper and ADR artist for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and various films in the Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Rio, Ice Age, Hotel Transylvania and Angry Birds franchises.

Hutton is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2001, and his son, Wolfgang.