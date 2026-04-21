New ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Members Reportedly Revealed

The Real Housewives of Potomac has some new blood. Reality Blurb reports that the Bravo franchise is getting two new cast members.

There are rumors that Courtney Ajinca, the wife of an assistant coach of the Wizards, and Brittany Ford, an award-winning luxury event planner who is the co-publisher of Potomac Lifestyle DC, have been spotted filming for the show. According to the source, “Brittany is a friend of Stacey Rusch‘s, not a contractual friend on the show. She may pop up time to time. on the show, but she is not contracted.”

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“It’s good that Stacey will have a friend she can trust, because a lot of the cast are not fans of hers,” the insider added. “They may play nice with her because they have to, but none of them sincerely like her.” Regarding Ajinca, the insider confirmed she does indeed “have an actual contract. Bravo will announce what her actual role is at some point in the future,” they added.

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, and Tia Glover are all returning in full-time roles. OG Robyn Dixon is returning after a two-season hiatus as a friend to the show.

With the exception of Rusch, new cast members on the show haven’t been well-received. Mia Thornton, Keiarana Stewart and Angel Massey, all of whom were given full-time roles on the show almost immediately, weren’t fan-favorites. Thornton exited the show after four seasons. Stewart exited after three, and Massey only had one season. Like Massey, Nneka Ihim also exited after just one season after a lackluster response from fans. Now, the network is looking to switch up casting.

An insider claims the network feels “all prospective housewives should do a season as a friend and, then, if it works out, move into a Housewife roll.” They added: This is better than throwing new women into the mix, as it’s easy for them to be preyed on by cast members who don’t have any storylines. Main cast members simply don’t feel as threatened by women with ‘friend’ titles.”