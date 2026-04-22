‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Reportedly Booked Controversial Reality Star

Before the unfolding of recent events, Dancing With the Stars reportedly secretly booked controversial reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul.

According to The U.S. Sun, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was cast to appear in Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars right before her domestic violence scandal occurred. The deal is no longer moving forward, the outlet reports.

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“Taylor was set to join DWTS, that was part of her overall contract with Disney when she signed on to do The Bachelorette,” a source told the media outlet. “The DWTS gig was lumped in there, too.”

The U.S. Sun further reported that Paul was “more than thrilled” to compete on the show after her fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmates Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, appeared on Season 34.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“She actually seemed more excited about being on DWTS than even being The Bachelorette,” the media outlet reported.

It was also noted that Paul “was set to get a large lump sum this summer” through her contract with Disney. However, due to the domestic violence allegations, the MomTok influencer won’t get “paid more as the weeks go on in the competition.”

Regarding who was selected as her pro partner, the insider said there were allegedly “talks” that Paul would be paired with Brandon Armstrong. This is due to his “gentle” coaching skills.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 was “paused” following a physical altercation between Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, in late February. An investigation was also launched into the incident. Filming will reportedly start back up soon.

Paul was arrested following a fight with Mortensen in 2023. She addressed the incident during Season 1 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Following the ordeal, Paul and Mortensen continued their relationship. Paul gave birth to Mortensen’s son, Ever, in March 2024. The couple called it quits in December of the same year, but had an on/off situationship.

Just before Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was set to premiere in mid-March, TMZ published a video of her 2023 fight with Mortensen. After the footage was released, ABC shelved The Bachelorette.

However, a source later told Page Six, “[The network hasn’t] canceled it – they simply paused it.”

Paul will not be facing any new domestic violence charges for her recent altercation with Mortensen.