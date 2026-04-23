‘RHOP’ Feud Rumors Are Ramping up Again

It looks like the truce between Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant is over. Amid filming Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the co-stars have unfollowed one another from Instagram.

Social media users noticed the potential fallout from a quick search. According to the IG page @mrhousewives, a follower shared the news via a direct message.

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“A follower slid into my DMs with screenshots showing that the two Potomac Housewives have officially hit that unfollow button,” the post reads, with the attached screenshots. It’s unclear what caused the fallout, but with as many production leaks as the Bravo franchise gets, fans will surely get answers soon.

The co-stars began as close friends, with Bryant, who typically is accused of hazing newbies, openly welcoming and befriending Osefo when Osefo joined the franchise in Season 5. They are also sorority sisters, belonging to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

But by season 6, a heated feud began. Things went south when Bryant and her BFF Robyn Dixon brought rumors about Osefo’s husband Eddie, potentially being unfaithful or having his eye on other women on social media. The women questioned whether Osefo’s recent mommy makeover was a result of her trying to compete with IG models so that her husband’s alleged wandering eye wouldn’t continue to stray.

After Dixon was let go following Season 8, Osefo and Bryant managed to patch things up and rebuild their friendship, though many fans didn’t believe it would last, and upon news that Dixon was returning for the upcoming season, many even predicted Bryant would toss Osefo to the curb in favor of her bestie.

Dixon and Bryant also co-host a podcast, Reasonably Shady, where they’ve discussed Osefo’s legal issues. Osefo and her husband have been accused of fraud related to an alleged fake burglary a few years ago and are set to stand separate trials.