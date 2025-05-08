Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff ‘Boston Blue’ Casts Female Lead

The new Blue Bloods offshoot, Boston Blue, has found Danny Reagan’s new partner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green has been cast opposite Donnie Wahlberg, who is reprising his beloved Blue Bloods role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Martin-Green is set to play Lena Silver, a Boston police detective who becomes Danny’s partner. She is the eldest child in a prominent law enforcement family, much like her new partner, so fans will see just how they clash and work together with their similar upbringings. Martin-Green is the first new cast member announced to join Boston Blue, with more announcements likely coming soon, as it’s been confirmed that Boston Blue will premiere this fall on CBS in place of Blue Bloods.

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Even though it’s exciting that Martin-Green has joined the show, it will probably be a bit weird for some fans seeing someone new protecting Danny’s six. Jennifer Esposito played Danny’s partner, Detective Jackie Curatola, in the first three seasons, with Marisa Ramirez’s Detective Maria Baez taking over beginning with the fourth season. Throughout the later seasons, fans had been hoping to see Danny and Maria finally get together, and it seemingly happened in the series finale, but with Danny in a new city with a new partner, there’s no telling what their status is now.

Boston Blue was ordered to series in February, is a “universe extension” of Blue Bloods. The series comes from Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Wahlberg. News of the new drama came after reports that CBS was working on spinoffs or potential TV movies for Blue Bloods, but at the time, nothing was set in stone. Blue Bloods ended in December after 14 seasons.

A premiere date for Boston Blue has not yet been announced, but that will likely come later this summer. The series will be rounding out Friday nights this fall at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following new series Sheriff Country and the fourth season of Fire Country. Although it’s not Blue Bloods, Boston Blue taking over the show’s former time slot seems very fitting, and there’s always the possibility that more Reagan family members will appear in the show. Only time will tell.