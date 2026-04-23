‘Matlock’ Sets ‘Jane the Virgin’ Reunion for Season 2 Finale

A Jane the Virgin reunion is coming to Matlock.

Deadline reports that Bridget Regan will join Gina Rodriguez and Justina Machado in the Season 2 finale, airing on Thursday.

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The trio will reunite with Jennie Snyder Urman, Matlock and Jane the Virgin executive producer and showrunner. They are the latest Jane the Virgin guest stars. Season 2 previously had Yael Grobglas and Yara Martinez. While exact character details have not been shared, Regan will portray Ada Marcia, while Rodriguez will play Lida Gutierrez. Machado, meanwhile, will return as Eva, Howard “Senior” Markston’s (Beau Bridges) ex-wife.

Pictured: Justina Machado as “Eva.” Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

Developed by Urman and based on Venezuelan telenovela Juana la virgen by Perla Farías, Jane the Virgin ran for five seasons on The CW from 2014 to 2019, capping at 100 episodes. Rodriguez portrayed the titular Jane Gloriana Villanueva, Regan was the villainous former lawyer Rose/crime lord Sin Rostro, and Machado was Darci Factor, the ex-girlfriend of Jane’s father.

Matlock stars Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm. The cast also includes Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, and Beau Bridges. Season 2 will be closing out with a two-hour finale on Thursday.

Per CBS, in “Who Are You?” and “Matty Matlock,” airing at 9:01 p.m. ET, “The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle they need to overcome to bring Senior to justice for his role in the Wellbrexa cover up. Meanwhile, they defend an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence in the death of a passenger.”

Pictured: Gina Rodriguez as “Lida Guitierrez.” Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

With Season 2 closing out the Wellbrexa storyline, Season 3 will be completely fresh, story-wise. It’s why the new season won’t be airing this fall, but instead in early 2027, as Snyder recently revealed she wanted more time to work out the storyline and asked CBS to move Season 3 to midseason. In Matlock’s place this fall, Elsbeth will be taking over its hour for Season 4, and will be followed by Robert and Michelle King’s new drama, Cupertino.

Produced by CBS Studios, Matlock is executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Amanda Tudesco, Nicki Renna, Jeffrey Lieber, Kat Coiro, and Kathy Bates. Don’t miss the Jane the Virgin reunion on Matlock’s two-hour finale, airing on Thursday at 9:01 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.