‘Doctor Odyssey’ Fans Hoping for Season 2 Get Bad News

Those hoping for Season 2 of Doctor Odyssey just got a disappointing update.

As ABC unveils its 2025 fall schedule, the Ryan Murphy medical drama is still nowhere in sight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although talks have continued for the series, which stars Joshua Jackson, it was reported in April that viewership has declined since its premiere in September. Additionally, the season finale, airing on Thursday, could also serve as a series finale if needed. Craig Erwich, President, Disney Television Group, told Deadline that the series “isn’t currently on our schedule.”

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) PHILLIPA SOO, SEAN TEALE

“Ryan’s really busy,” he continued. “He’s doing a lot with us. 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, All’s Fair [for Hulu]. So we’re just continuing that creative conversations with him.”

Eric Schrier, President of Disney TV Studios, recently told Deadline, “I really love Doctor Odyssey. I think it’s a wildly inventive show, and we’re doing everything we can to support it. That decision ultimately lies with Ryan Murphy, whether Ryan wants to continue to do it, and he feels like there’s stories to tell that he feels confident in.”

Although it is good news that ABC creatives seem interested in keeping the show going, that isn’t all that will factor into the renewal. On top of the decision being Murphy’s, who certainly has a lot on his plate, and the declining viewership, Doctor Odyssey is expensive to produce with the production values and big stars, as the cast includes Jackson, Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale. It’s still unknown when a decision will be made, but cast options expire at the end of June, so it’s likely one will be made before then.

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE, DON JOHNSON, JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO

Meanwhile, ABC has already found a perfect replacement for Doctor Odyssey this fall. As expected, 9-1-1: Nashville will be paired with 9-1-1. The OG will kick off Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the new spinoff, with Grey’s Anatomy once again rounding out the night. What this could mean for Doctor Odyssey if a renewal happens is unknown. Nashville’s episode order hasn’t been revealed, but it follows 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 1 could get 10 episodes or the average 18. If it gets 10, it could be easy for Doctor Odyssey to replace it for midseason, but for now, nothing has been confirmed.

In the meantime, all episodes of Doctor Odyssey are streaming on Hulu. The Season 1 finale airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.