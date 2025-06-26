Beloved Nickelodeon Show Canceled: ‘Need Your Help’

A beloved Nickelodeon show has been canceled, and it’s going viral.

News broke earlier this week that the children’s network canceled The Tiny Chef Show after two seasons.

The official social media pages for the stop-motion animated series, which started off on YouTube, posted a heartbreaking video of the titular chef getting a call from the Nickelodeon higher-ups about the cancellation. The video has since gone viral, capturing the hearts of thousands of people. Despite the cancellation, The Tiny Chef Show is not giving up, telling followers to check the link in their bio to learn how to keep Chef around, which leads them to a crowdfunding site.

“Tiny chefs cooking show has been officially cancelled (very unexpected) and without the support of a major network we need crowd funding to keep cookin’ over here,” the caption reads. “Yesh this es weal! We want to thank @nickelodeon for giving Chef two blamazing seasons and all the besties he made there. Chef wouldn’t want anyone to blame his friends over there, he’s just deeply sad he doesn’t get to continue hosting a show he adores. Please let cheffy know how much he means to you in the comments he’s really feelin this one.”

The Tiny Chef Show also shared another Instagram to express how appreciative they are and how appreciative Chef is for all who have already shown support to help make Chef’s dreams come true. “We want nothing more than to continue sharing Cheffy’s journey with you all,” the caption reads. On the official website, fans can join the fan club or the “Fan Cwub” or make a one-time donation via PayPal or Venmo to help continue The Tiny Chef Show in other ways.

Created by Rachel Larsen, Ozlem “Ozi” Akturk, and Adam Reid, The Tiny Chef Show was ordered to series by Nickelodeon in 2020 and officially premiered in September 2022. The show follows the titular and cute chef as he makes “weshipees” for tiny dishes along with a robot named Olly, a snail named Henry, and a caterpillar named Ruby. On YouTube, The Tiny Chef Show goes all the way back to 2018, meaning the chef has quite the loyal following from both YouTube and Nickelodeon.

Considering the clip announcing the cancellation has racked up an impressive viewership and many, many comments from people who don’t even watch the show on social media, it wouldn’t be surprising if the crowdfunding works out. It’s still heartbreaking, but fans can watch the show on YouTube and Paramount+, and check out other ways to support The Tiny Chef Show on the official website.