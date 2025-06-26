‘Doctor Odyssey’ Star Joshua Jackson Shares 5-Word Update on ABC Drama’s Future

As Doctor Odyssey remains in limbo, star Joshua Jackson has an update.

The ABC drama is the last series on the network’s 2024-25 lineup still awaiting its fate.

From producer Ryan Murphy, Doctor Odyssey premiered last fall, and although Thursday partners 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy nabbed renewals, there still hasn’t been any word on the freshman drama. New series 9-1-1: Nashville has even taken its spot on the lineup for next season, directly following 9-1-1. Unfortunately, despite it being almost June, ABC has yet to make a decision. Jackson even confirmed at a recent event that he’s heard nothing.

“They haven’t told us yet,” he told reporters when asked about Doctor Odyssey’s fate in a video posted to X. In May, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich told Deadline that although the series “isn’t currently on our schedule,” they are continuing “creative conversations” with Murphy. Erwich noted that the famed producer is pretty busy with numerous shows and Disney TV Studios President Eric Shrier noted that the “decision ultimately lies with Ryan Murphy, whether Ryan wants to continue to do it, and he feels like there’s more stories to tell that he feels confident in.”

Also starring Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson, Doctor Odyssey follows Jackson’s Max Bankman, “the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.”

In April, after ABC renewed a chunk of its shows, Jackson actually gave a different take on the show’s future. He told Vulture he was “moderately paying attention” to the feedback and was “really hopeful the reception is strong enough for them to give us a second season. I try as best as I can, just for my own psychological well-being, to not dive in too deep.” Whether or not he’s still hopeful after two months is unknown, as it’s also unclear when ABC will eventually make a decision. But the wait continues.

Meanwhile, ABC’s 2025-26 lineup is strong with most shows on the schedule veterans, while 9-1-1: Nashville is the lone newbie. If Doctor Odyssey nabs a renewal, it’s hard to tell where in the schedule the show would be put with Nashville taking over its time, but the network will have to cross that bridge when and if it happens. For now, the first season of Doctor Odyssey is streaming on Hulu.