‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Replaces Major ABC Show in Fall Schedule

The new 9-1-1 spinoff is coming, and it’s replacing a major show on the schedule.

ABC has unveiled its lineup for fall 2025, revealing that 9-1-1: Nashville will indeed be premiering later this year.

As expected, the new series will be paired with 9-1-1 on Thursdays, with the OG sticking with its 8 p.m. ET slot, while Nashville will take the 9 p.m. ET slot. The show will replace fellow Ryan Murphy drama Doctor Odyssey. While the Joshua Jackson-led series has not been canceled, it also hasn’t been renewed as it remains in limbo. An ABC executive admitted that although they’re all they can to support it, it will ultimately come down to Murphy and whether he wants to keep the show going since he’s remaining as busy as ever.

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE, DON JOHNSON, JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO

What will happen if Doctor Odyssey gets renewed is unknown, but at least fans can still look forward to a lot of action following 9-1-1 this fall. 9-1-1: Nashville stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The series is a “high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities,” per ABC.

After Murphy admitted last fall that he and Tim Minear were working on another 9-1-1 series for fall 2025, it was reported in February that ABC had given a straight-to-series order to 9-1-1: Nashville. ABC was reportedly eyeing Las Vegas or Hawaii for the setting, but it should be interesting to see what the first responders get into in Music City. Plus, even despite the different locations, with 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville being paired together, there could be crossover potential, but fans will have to wait and see.

Doctor Odyssey, meanwhile, will probably have a decision made before the end of June, which is when cast options expire. If it does end up getting renewed, it could join The Rookie and Will Trent on the midseason schedule. As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes Season 1 of 9-1-1: Nashville will be getting, so if anything, Doctor Odyssey could replace it for midseason, but it’s certainly too early to tell. Fans will just have to wait and see what Doctor Odyssey’s future will look like. 9-1-1: Nashville will air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC beginning this fall.