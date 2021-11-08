‘Dexter: New Blood’ Viewers Weigh in on Serial Killer’s Chilly New Chapter

After 8 years, Dexter Morgan returns for Dexter: New Blood, a revival limited series on Showtime that shows what happens to the serial killer who kills serial killers after he tries to find a quieter life. The first episode premiered on Sunday, Nov. 7, and while fans were cautious after such a controversial season 8 finale, many tuned in for another round.

The season 9 premiere showed Dexter, now going by the alias Jim Lindsay, living in a small town and trying to build a life unencumbered by constant death. Between a new romance with the chief of police Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) and a steady job as a clerk at Fred’s Fish & Game, Dexter had built a new life as a regular guy. However, he has a new Dark Passenger in the form of his dead sister, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter). It soon becomes clear that Dexter’s urge to kill has never really gone away, and the return of his estranged son Harrison (Jack Alcott), now a teenager, only serves to complicate matters. The premiere episode definitely set up a wild run of episodes, so what did fans think?

Happy He’s Back

Ultimately, fans seem thrilled to have Dexter back, even if the show looks a bit different now. “Dexter’s back, baby,” one Twitter user wrote. “Dexter started off with a BANG,” wrote another.

His Next Victim?

Fans are already certain that Dexter’s friend Matt (Steve Robertson) could be the first to die by the former killer’s hand. “So, who wants to bet that this ‘bro’ Matt ends up being Dexter’s first victim?” tweeted entertainment editor Victoria Benning. “Alright Matt’s friend gave Dexter the reasoning to kill him!” tweeted another viewer.

Grappling with His Past

Fans were also excited to see a new side of Dexter dealing with his past, particularly with Deb’s death. “I can’t believe I’ve seen a new episode of Dexter I have no words to describe how I’m feeling,” wrote one fan. “I cried and shivered throughout all the episode. It breaks my heart to see Dexter so sorry for Debra, he loved her and will never forgive himself for her death.”

Looking At The Coming Season

Fans on Twitter quickly started theorizing about what the season could have in-store for Dexter. “Are the missing women going to be the main overarching plot?Is Dexter going to be the one to figure it out & get the person doing it? Though I could see him giving Angela the arrest.I like it,” tweeted one viewer.

His Weird New Life

Fans also tweeted their hilarious discomfort about seeing Dexter adapt to living his new life undercover. “Dexter is line dancing, I’m so scared,” tweeted one viewer.

Still, most could tell that his new persona couldn’t hold for long. “Dexter already found his victim I can tell,” tweeted one viewer.

Michael C. Hall Still Has It

Fans were effusive in their praise of Hall, who can still perfectly inhabit the iconic character. “Michael C. Hall hasn’t aged a day. It’s uncanny,” tweeted one viewer.

Excited to Return

Although there was some hesitation, fans seemed ready to embrace Dexter once again. “THE NEW DEXTER EP IS SO GOOD IM SO HAPPY I CANT WAIT FOR THE REST,” tweeted one excited fan. “God I missed Dexter,” wrote another. “Amazing first episode!!!”

