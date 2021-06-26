'Dexter' Star Michael C. Hall Is Aware Series Finale Was 'Infuriating'

✖

With the revival series of Dexter quickly approaching, many fans are revisiting the show's original run, with most finding that the series finale is just as unsatisfying as they remember. Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) dead and Dexter (Michael C. Hall) living off the grid as a lumberjack? Not exactly the dream ending after eight seasons. Hall is keenly aware of the fan reaction to the finale, and he sees the new limited series in part as a way to make things right.

"It's been gratifying and I think the show ended in a way that was pretty mystifying at best if not infuriating for people, but that at least set the stage for us to return and answer more definitively what the hell happened to this guy," Hall told Phil Williams on Times Radio (H/T Digital Spy). "I totally support what happened, the choice he makes at the end, but as far as the execution goes, we were all running on vapor at that point, so I get it."

This isn't the first time that Hall has made it clear that he is aware of the finale's shortcomings. "Michael was certainly aware that the ending wasn't well-received," showrunner Clyde Phillips told Us Weekly. "I believe that he was not completely satisfied with it. This is an opportunity to make [the ending] right, but that's not why we’re doing it. We're doing this because there is such a hunger for Dexter out there."

With Dexter's return exciting fans, Hall has been dishing on the upcoming series though he isn't exactly sure what to expect just yet — especially after they wrap up the set order. "I've never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we'll see how that feels. It's been interesting to figure out how to do that, and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him," he told NME, later admitting the 10-part limited series might not exactly be the end. "I'm reluctant to say 'definitely,' you know? Let's see. What's plain now is that there's 10 new episodes." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.