‘Dexter: New Blood’ — Watch Info for the Season Premiere

The Dexter sequel series Dexter: New Blood finally debuts on Showtime Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The limited series features Michael C. Hall back as the serial killer Dexter Morgan, who is now living a new life in New York, 10 years after he faked his own death in the Dexter series finale. New Blood will run eight episodes, with the finale scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26.

Even if you do not have access to a television Sunday night, Dexter: New Blood can be streamed at Showtime.com for Showtime users. ViacomCBS also offers the Showtime/Paramount+ bundle for $11.99 per month, with the subscription fee kicking in after a 30-day free trial. You can also subscribe to the Showtime streaming platform alone with a free 30-day trial, then pay $3.99 per month for the first four months. Amazon Prime members can also add the Showtime channel for 99 cents per month thought a limited-time offer.

Ten years after the events of the original Dexter series, Dexter Morgan is now living as Jim Lindsay in the fictional town of Iron Lake, New York. He recently began a relationship with the town’s police chief, Angela Bishop (Julia Jones, Westworld) and believes he no longer has the urge to kill. However, several mysterious incidents around the town leads Dexter to think his inner “Dark Passenger” might be back. The rest of the main cast includes Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison, Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter’s younger foster sister Debra, and Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell. John Lithgow is also set to make a cameo appearance as Arthur Mitchell, the role that earned the actor an Emmy Award.

When Dexter ended in 2013, fans were disappointed by the finale “Remember the Monsters?” In an interview with TVLine, Hall said he understood that ands were disappointed and knew the finale “didn’t end in a blaze of glory or a blaze of any kind.” The finale was “far from supremely satisfying” for himself and the Dexter team. One of the reasons they decided to make the new limited series was to “put a better taste in people’s mouths.”

Debra was killed in the Dexter finale, but she was brought back in New Blood as the voice of Dexter’s inner thoughts. Once the writers came up with this idea to include Debra somehow, New Blood really took off the ground. “Dexter’s relationship with his sister was the fundamental relationship throughout the series proper,” he explained. “It always felt difficult to not have that be a component. It felt necessary that it wouldn’t be given that she’s dead, but this is Dexter. We have certain liberties.”