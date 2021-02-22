Chris Noth Gives Cryptic Reaction to Report Mr. Big Won't Be in 'Sex and the City' Revival

✖

The Sex and the City revival is already missing one of its central characters in Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, and Page Six recently reported that Chris Noth's Mr. Big will also be absent from the upcoming series. However, according to Noth, that may not be the case. The actor used the comments of a recent Instagram post to share a cryptic message with fans, responding to one person who wondered "why for heaven's sake you are not playing my beloved Mr. Big??"

"Everything changes," Noth replied, "including announcements in the rags." To a follower who told Noth that "your fans need you please reconsider," he wrote, "well if page six says it... it must be true" along with a winking emoji. On Feb. 18, Page Six reported that Noth would not reprise his role as John James "Mr. Big" Preston and that David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady on the original HBO series, would also be skipping the reboot. The original Sex and the City ran from 1998-2004 and starred Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. The series also received two feature films in 2008 and 2010.

The Sex and the City reboot is called And Just Like That and will follow the characters as they navigate life in their 50s. The 10-episode series will air on HBO Max and is set to begin production this spring in New York City. It does not yet have a premiere date. Noth's Big was Carrie's love interest, and while the 2010 film saw the two decide to stay together and try to make their marriage work, journalist James Andrew Miller claimed on his Origins podcast that the third movie script, which was ultimately scrapped, featured Big's death.

Noth denied the allegation to The Sun in December 2018, telling the publication, "There's no way he’s dying. That was all a lie." Parker, Davis and Nixon confirmed the revival in January. "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ," Parker captioned a clip of shots of New York City interspersed with text that read, "And just like that... the story continues" as Parker intoned, "and just like that." When one fan commented, "This is insane. My favorite girls will be back. But wait, what about Mr. Big?" Parker replied, "Wait and see."