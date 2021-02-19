Chris Noth's Mr. Big Character Won't Appear in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

✖

Chris Noth's Mr. Big character will not appear in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, according to a new report from Page Six. Noth portrayed Mr. Big, the love-interest for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, all through the original series, and in both Sex and the City films. The couple had some rough times, but eventually married in the first movie, and opted to stay together in the second, even after struggling with their romance. The outlet states that sources claim Noth is not set to appear in the new reboot coming to HBO Max.

Interestingly, in 2018, Noth was asked by TMZ if he would be appearing in a proposed third Sex and the City film, but he gave no reply. Page Six also reported that sources claimed David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady, will not return either. However, a rep for Eigenberg reportedly stated that he is in talks to turn up in the series. Steve Brady was the love interest for Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon. Additionally, the new series may not be titled "Sex and the City," as HBO and the cast have indicated it will be called And Just Like That...

Original Sex and the City stars Parker, Nixon, and Kristin Davis — who played Charlotte York — all appear to be involved with the new revival, but the group's fourth, Kim Cattrall, is said to be out this time around. Cattrall portrayed Samantha Jones, the show's most sexually open and liberated character, but the relationship between Cattrall and Parker has reportedly soured over the years. This seems to be the cause of Cattrall not being part of the new series.

After And Just Like That... was announced, a fan commented on social media, saying that they "will miss Kim/Samantha." According to Elle, Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X." Another fan then made a comment about the two women not liking one another, to which Parker clarified her position. "I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

Finally, after some fans made suggestions for replacing Samantha with a new actress, Parker made it clear this was not happening. "We have some new stories to tell. We are excited." At this time, And Just Like That... does not have an announced premiere date.