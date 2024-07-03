'Chicago Med' Spoiler: Beloved Star Not Returning as Series Regular in Season 10

Chicago Med will be down a doctor for the upcoming 10th season. Variety reports that Dominic Rains will not return to the NBC drama next season after playing Dr. Crockett Marcel since Season 5. While he has exited as a series regular, it's still possible he could return in a guest capacity. But Chicago Gaffney Medical Center will be without its leading doctor for the 2.0 surgical suite in the ED.

Those who watched the Chicago Med Season 9 finale shouldn't be too much of a surprise. In the episode, Crockett lost a young patient named Colin after he made the decision not to do surgery on him. This led to Colin's father to commit suicide, meaning the aftermath would surely hit him pretty hard. In order to take time to process, S. Epatha Merkerson encouraged him to take a break. He later told Marlyne Barrett's nurse, Maggie Lockwood, that he lost his daughter to leukemia, making it all the more personal.

(Photo: CHICAGO MED -- "Get by with a Little Help From My Friends" Episode 09012 -- Pictured: Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel -- (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC) - George Burns Jr/NBC)

Since it sounds like he will not be returning for at least the premiere, there's a good chance the episode will explain Crockett's absence and where he went, as well as if he's ever coming back. As of now, his replacement has yet to be announced, but with filming kicking off very soon, it shouldn't be long until a new doctor scrubs in or possibly an old doctor steps up.

Dominic Rains' exit marks the latest change for Chicago Med. In April, it was revealed that Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider would be stepping down as showrunners after spearheading the series since its launch. Deadline reported in May that Allen MacDonald, who previously worked on 13 Reasons Why, Reckless, Body of Proof, and CSI, has been named the new showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer for Season 10.

It will be sad to say goodbye to Crockett come Season 10, but hopefully, the Season 9 finale won't be the last time fans see him. There is still much to look forward to with the upcoming season, which will be airing this fall on NBC, once again kicking off One Chicago Wednesdays, followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but the network will hopefully reveal premiere dates in the coming weeks. The wait will be worth it. In the meantime, all nine seasons of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.