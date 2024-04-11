On the heels of Chicago Med's renewal, two major players are officially exiting. According to TVLine, longtime showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider are stepping down. The duo have spearheaded the NBC medical drama since its launch in 2015. The current ninth season will be their last, as they revealed in a joint statement.

"We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television," they shared. "We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons, we feel it's time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We've been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team, and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all."

As of now, their replacement has yet to be revealed, and there is no predicting who could take up the mantle. It's unknown of Frolov and Schneider will continue to serve as executive producers or leave Chicago Med altogether, but likely once a new showrunner is announced, more details will be revealed. It will surely be sad to see them go after Season 9, but it sounds like they have other projects in the works, and it will be exciting to see what they do next.

Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider are just the latest One Chicago casualties this season. After losing seven cast members last season, the franchise is continuing to lose more people. Chicago Fire has lost a few cast members already with Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer, as well as newcomer Rome Flynn, while Chicago P.D. will be saying goodbye to Tracy Spiridakos later this season. Chicago Med is still reeling from losing more than a few cast members last season but did welcome Luke Mitchell to the cast. It's unknown if any more people, both cast and crew, will be exiting ahead of next season for any of the shows, but hopefully, this will be it.

In the meantime, Chicago Med is on hiatus until May 1, but the wait will surely be worth it. There are just four episodes left of the season, and it will be interesting to see how it comes to an end and how Frolov and Schneider's final episodes go. Chicago Med airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes returning on May 1 only on NBC.