CBS Spring 2024 Schedule Revealed

Justin Hartley's 'Tracker' is set to kick off CBS' midseason 2024 schedule immediately following the Super Bowl.

By Megan Behnke

CBS is officially the first network to reveal their midseason 2024 schedule. The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike marked the end of a very long drought for Hollywood. Shows and movies quickly got together a plan to get back to work. Even prior to the actors' strike ending, shows were already mapping out start dates and episode orders in anticipation of the long-awaited resolution. Now, CBS is preparing for a midseason full of returning favorites and new series.

Kicking off the network's 2024 season will be Justin Hartley's Tracker. The series previously landed the coveted post-Super Bowl slot in February, and it will stay that way. Meanwhile, the FBI trio will continue to dominate Tuesdays as CSI: Vegas moves to Sunday. S.W.A.T. will be kicking off Fridays once again for its final season alongside Friday night partners Fire Country and Blue Bloods. Survivor is set to have two two-hour episodes to start the new season. There is much more to look forward to, so check below to see CBS' spring 2024 lineup.

Sunday, February 11

10 PM — Tracker (Series premiere)

*Estimated start time, following Super Bowl LVIII broadcast

Monday, February 12

8 PM — The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere)

8:30 PM — Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5 premiere)

9 PM — NCIS (Season 21 premeire)

10 PM — NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, February 13

8 PM — FBI (Season 6 premiere)

9 PM — FBI: International (Season 3 premiere)

10 PM — FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere)

Thursday, February 15

8 PM — Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere)

8:30 PM — Ghosts (Season 3 premiere)

9 PM — So Help me Todd (Season 2 premiere)

10 PM — Tracker (Premiere episode encore)

Friday, February 16

8 PM — S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premeire)

9 PM — Fire Country (Season 2 premiere)

10 PM — Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere)

Sunday, February 18

7 PM — 60 Minutes

8 PM — The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere)

9 PM — Tracker (Regular time slot premiere)

10 PM — CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, February 22

8 PM — Young Sheldon

8:30 PM — Ghosts

9 PM — So Help Me Todd

10 PM — Tracker (Second episode encore)

Wednesday, February 28

8 PM — Survivor (Two-hour Season 46 premiere)

Thursday, February 29

8 PM — Young Sheldon

8:30 PM — Ghosts

9 PM — So Help Me Todd

10 PM — Elsbeth (Series premiere)

Wednesday, March 6

8 PM — Survivor (Two-hour episode)

Wednesday, March 13

8 PM — Survivor

9:30 PM — The Amazing Race (Season 36 premiere)

