CBS Spring 2024 Schedule Revealed

CBS is officially the first network to reveal their midseason 2024 schedule. The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike marked the end of a very long drought for Hollywood. Shows and movies quickly got together a plan to get back to work. Even prior to the actors' strike ending, shows were already mapping out start dates and episode orders in anticipation of the long-awaited resolution. Now, CBS is preparing for a midseason full of returning favorites and new series.

Kicking off the network's 2024 season will be Justin Hartley's Tracker. The series previously landed the coveted post-Super Bowl slot in February, and it will stay that way. Meanwhile, the FBI trio will continue to dominate Tuesdays as CSI: Vegas moves to Sunday. S.W.A.T. will be kicking off Fridays once again for its final season alongside Friday night partners Fire Country and Blue Bloods. Survivor is set to have two two-hour episodes to start the new season. There is much more to look forward to, so check below to see CBS' spring 2024 lineup.