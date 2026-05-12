We Don’t Think ‘Euphoria’ Actually Killed off a Main Character

HBO is trying to make you think Euphoria killed off one of its main characters, but we aren’t buying it.

Spoilers ahead for Euphoria Season 3, Episode 5.

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The end of Euphoria’s latest episode, titled “This Little Piggy,” sees Rue Bennett (Zendaya) seemingly about to be killed.

Kingpin Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and his associates have vocalized suspicions about Rue’s loyalty and buried her up to her neck. With her head sticking out of the ground, Alamo is shown riding a horse towards her at full speed, armed with a polo mallet. He nears Rue and rears back to swing just before the episode ends.

HBO doubles down on the cliffhanger, leaving Rue out of the Episode 6 preview. However, we don’t think Rue is done for.

Euphoria Without Zendaya Doesn’t Seem Likely

Zendaya as Rue in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 (Credit: HBO)

While one could see a TV show killing off its most famous cast member as the season (and possibly the series) ends, it’s hard to envision Euphoria without Rue. That feeling applies to not only the rest of Season 3, but also a hypothetical Season 4 you just know HBO would love to make one day. We could see a version of the show without other now-famous cast members Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, but Zendaya’s work as Rue feels like the only truly essential element.

If you’re looking for more logical evidence of Rue’s survival outside, note that HBO has previously shown Ali Muhammed (Colman Domingo) in previews for Season 5. He is Rue’s sponsor who really only has ties to her. Him returning outside the context of a an interaction with Rue seems unlikely.

How to Watch Euphoria

‘Euphoria’ key art featuring Zendaya (Credit: HBO)

Euphoria, based on the 2012 Israeli show of the same name, is currently in-season, with new episodes airing on HBO (the cable channel) at 9 p.m. ET / PT. However, you don’t have to have a cable subscription to watch Euphoria. Episodes simultaneously become available on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.

All past episodes, as well as behind-the-scenes featurettes, are also available on the platform. Euphoria Season 3 will consist of eight episodes in total.