Netflix’s hit survival horror movie has finally given up its position at the top of the service’s movie chart.

Several more lighthearted and heartwarming flicks have made their way up the chart, coinciding with viewing habits around the Mother’s Day holiday in the U.S.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (May 10, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Apex

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Official Synopsis: “A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.”

4. Home

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Official Synopsis: “When Oh, a lovable misfit from another planet, lands on Earth and meets a teenage girl named Tip, the two unlikely friends embark on the greatest journey of all time…the journey HOME.”

3. Mother’s Day

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Official Synopsis: “From Garry Marshall, the director of Pretty Woman and Valentine’s Day, comes Mother’s Day, an all-star comedy that celebrates parenthood and family. Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Jason Sudeikis lead an incredible cast in a film that intersects the lives of a group of people maneuvering their way through a crazy week of difficult relationships and family dysfunction in the week leading up to Mother’s Day.”

2. Swapped

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Official Synopsis: “A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Academy Award-winning Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple)—natural sworn enemies of The Valley—who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.”

1. Remarkably Bright Creatures

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Official Synopsis: “Based on the bestselling phenomenon by Shelby Van Pelt comes the story of Tova, a widow who forms an unlikely friendship with the curmudgeonly Marcellus — a giant pacific octopus that lives at the aquarium where she works. Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow’s heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery.”